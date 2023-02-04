Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 68.58% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 357.47 croreNet profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 68.58% to Rs 50.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 357.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 314.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales357.47314.95 14 OPM %15.5010.92 -PBDT68.9341.80 65 PBT66.4239.82 67 NP50.7630.11 69
