Voltamp Transformers standalone net profit rises 68.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 357.47 crore

Net profit of Voltamp Transformers rose 68.58% to Rs 50.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 357.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 314.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

