Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 98.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 182.44 croreNet profit of Andhra Petrochemicals declined 98.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 182.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales182.44240.96 -24 OPM %2.0032.06 -PBDT5.9178.43 -92 PBT1.8474.87 -98 NP0.9655.30 -98
