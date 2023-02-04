Andhra Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 98.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.29% to Rs 182.44 crore

Net profit of Andhra Petrochemicals declined 98.26% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.29% to Rs 182.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 240.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.182.44240.962.0032.065.9178.431.8474.870.9655.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)