Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit rises 69.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 22.78 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures rose 69.10% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.7819.53 17 OPM %23.1815.05 -PBDT5.564.27 30 PBT4.373.04 44 NP3.942.33 69

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:31 IST

