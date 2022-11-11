Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit rises 69.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 22.78 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures rose 69.10% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22.7819.5323.1815.055.564.274.373.043.942.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)