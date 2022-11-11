Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit rises 69.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.64% to Rs 22.78 croreNet profit of Shilp Gravures rose 69.10% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.64% to Rs 22.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22.7819.53 17 OPM %23.1815.05 -PBDT5.564.27 30 PBT4.373.04 44 NP3.942.33 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU