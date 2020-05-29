V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 332.66 crore

Net Loss of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 332.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 344.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.93% to Rs 49.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 1662.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1433.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales332.66344.53 -3 1662.021433.74 16 OPM %8.375.16 -12.869.27 - PBDT14.7519.69 -25 163.45137.24 19 PBT-10.4612.46 PL 69.53109.61 -37 NP-8.44-0.90 -838 49.3561.63 -20

First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 19:35 IST

