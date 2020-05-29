V-Mart Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.50 crore in the December 2019 quarter
V-Mart Retail standalone net profit rises 39.68% in the December 2019 quarter
Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 69.24% in the December 2019 quarter
United Credit standalone net profit rises 29.41% in the September 2019 quarter
Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 332.66 croreNet Loss of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 332.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 344.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.93% to Rs 49.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 1662.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1433.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales332.66344.53 -3 1662.021433.74 16 OPM %8.375.16 -12.869.27 - PBDT14.7519.69 -25 163.45137.24 19 PBT-10.4612.46 PL 69.53109.61 -37 NP-8.44-0.90 -838 49.3561.63 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU