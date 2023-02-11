Vamshi Rubber reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vamshi Rubber reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Vamshi Rubber standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 84.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 19.64 croreNet profit of Vamshi Rubber reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 19.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.6417.79 10 OPM %3.674.38 -PBDT0.260.32 -19 PBT0.010.04 -75 NP0.01-0.05 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU