Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net Loss of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.061.8613.1113.44-0.09-0.05-0.21-0.17-0.21-0.17

