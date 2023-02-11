JUST IN
Norben Tea & Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net Loss of Norben Tea & Exports reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.061.86 11 OPM %13.1113.44 -PBDT-0.09-0.05 -80 PBT-0.21-0.17 -24 NP-0.21-0.17 -24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 16:26 IST

