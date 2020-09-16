Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit rises 110.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.42% to Rs 1.66 croreNet profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy rose 110.71% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.42% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.662.06 -19 OPM %95.1894.66 -PBDT1.581.95 -19 PBT1.580.56 182 NP1.180.56 111
