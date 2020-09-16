Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy standalone net profit rises 110.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.42% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Shiv Om Invesment & Consultancy rose 110.71% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.42% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.662.0695.1894.661.581.951.580.561.180.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)