Shiva Cement reports Q2 net loss of Rs 6 cr

The cement maker posted net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with net loss of Rs 6.23 crore in Q2 September 2019.
Net sales fell 6.5% to Rs 5.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 8.46 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 8.27 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared post trading hours yesterday, 20 October 2020.
The company said it has taken into account possible impact of COVID-19 in preparation of financial results. Due to lockdown, the volumes for quarter and half year ended 30 September 2020 has impacted partially. The sales have resumed and the company has sufficient demand for its product to continue its operations.
"The management is hopeful of improving the performance of the company by exploring various avenues of enhancing revenue. The said measures are expected to improve the performance of the company and accordingly the financial statements continue to be presented on a going concern basis," the firm said.
Meanwhile the company's board approved the plan for setting up of 4000 TPD clinker unit alongwith a 1 MTPA grinding unit. The company will fund the project cost of Rs 1530 crore with a mix of long-term debt and equity. The ground breaking ceremony is scheduled to be held on 22 October 2020. The board also approved the corporate environment policy.
Shares of Shiva Cement soared 10.26% to Rs 11.50 on BSE.
Shiva Cement manufactures Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Puzzolana Cement (PPC), clinker and limestone chips.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU