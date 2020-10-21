Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2020.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd soared 9.97% to Rs 16.77 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd spiked 6.93% to Rs 66.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd surged 6.56% to Rs 996.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88950 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25533 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd exploded 6.43% to Rs 68.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35634 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd advanced 6.07% to Rs 345.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1712 shares in the past one month.

