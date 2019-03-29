JUST IN
Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd, Adani Gas Ltd and Onward Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 March 2019.

Shiva Mills Ltd spiked 15.26% to Rs 55.9 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 679 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd surged 14.16% to Rs 19.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 608 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd soared 13.93% to Rs 326. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1257 shares in the past one month.

Adani Gas Ltd advanced 13.64% to Rs 132.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Onward Technologies Ltd exploded 11.33% to Rs 65.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26234 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2913 shares in the past one month.

