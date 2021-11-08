Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 11622 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1842 shares

Eicher Motors Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 November 2021.

Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 11622 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 6.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1842 shares. The stock gained 5.16% to Rs.5,264.05. Volumes stood at 926 shares in the last session.

Eicher Motors Ltd witnessed volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27791 shares. The stock increased 1.49% to Rs.2,705.00. Volumes stood at 34531 shares in the last session.

IndusInd Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 6.77 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.13 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.77% to Rs.1,060.75. Volumes stood at 17854 shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd saw volume of 39065 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13010 shares. The stock increased 1.88% to Rs.489.80. Volumes stood at 9948 shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36985 shares. The stock gained 7.84% to Rs.1,650.00. Volumes stood at 29849 shares in the last session.

