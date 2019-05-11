Shree Metalloys standalone net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 9.89 crore

Net profit of declined 86.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 42.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9.8912.1042.2945.303.131.492.341.740.180.380.490.430.120.310.260.210.040.300.150.18

