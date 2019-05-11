JUST IN
Shree Metalloys standalone net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 9.89 crore

Net profit of Shree Metalloys declined 86.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 42.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.8912.10 -18 42.2945.30 -7 OPM %3.131.49 -2.341.74 - PBDT0.180.38 -53 0.490.43 14 PBT0.120.31 -61 0.260.21 24 NP0.040.30 -87 0.150.18 -17

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 16:54 IST

