Shree Metalloys standalone net profit declines 86.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Metalloys reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Shree Surgovind Tradelink approves fund raising through QIP
Shree Ganesh Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Shree Tulsi Online.Com reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 9.89 croreNet profit of Shree Metalloys declined 86.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 9.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 42.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.8912.10 -18 42.2945.30 -7 OPM %3.131.49 -2.341.74 - PBDT0.180.38 -53 0.490.43 14 PBT0.120.31 -61 0.260.21 24 NP0.040.30 -87 0.150.18 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU