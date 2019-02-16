JUST IN
NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 72.76% to Rs 30.63 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 72.76% to Rs 30.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.6317.73 73 OPM %2.914.00 -PBDT0.620.44 41 PBT0.310.17 82 NP0.200.18 11

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:23 IST

