Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.78% to Rs 18.23 croreNet loss of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reported to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.78% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.90% to Rs 76.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 134.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales18.2331.31 -42 76.61134.17 -43 OPM %-46.6321.46 --5.7212.78 - PBDT-10.303.78 PL -11.798.21 PL PBT-12.192.52 PL -19.041.25 PL NP-7.662.34 PL -14.511.07 PL
