Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 83.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.00% to Rs 65.30 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 83.88% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.00% to Rs 65.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 116.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.65.30116.6113.8616.396.9617.482.0912.851.519.37

