Mold-Tek Packaging consolidated net profit declines 83.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.00% to Rs 65.30 croreNet profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 83.88% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.00% to Rs 65.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 116.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales65.30116.61 -44 OPM %13.8616.39 -PBDT6.9617.48 -60 PBT2.0912.85 -84 NP1.519.37 -84
