Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 9.40% to Rs 29.59 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 29.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 21.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 128.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.5932.66 -9 128.98116.04 11 OPM %13.5511.73 -13.286.96 - PBDT3.732.97 26 14.334.58 213 PBT1.170.72 63 5.37-4.45 LP NP9.12-0.66 LP 21.06-3.03 LP

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 18:48 IST

