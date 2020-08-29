Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.26% to Rs 44.72 croreNet Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.26% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales44.7278.82 -43 OPM %-10.89-0.55 -PBDT-14.32-6.55 -119 PBT-20.77-12.37 -68 NP-20.77-12.37 -68
