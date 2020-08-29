JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Khadim India reports Q1 net loss of Rs 28 cr
Business Standard

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.77 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.26% to Rs 44.72 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 20.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 43.26% to Rs 44.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 78.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales44.7278.82 -43 OPM %-10.89-0.55 -PBDT-14.32-6.55 -119 PBT-20.77-12.37 -68 NP-20.77-12.37 -68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU