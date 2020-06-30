Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 21.92% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company rose 21.92% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.12% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 157.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales35.3631.24 13 157.23143.88 9 OPM %7.246.40 -7.187.25 - PBDT2.621.81 45 11.399.79 16 PBT1.400.63 122 6.425.02 28 NP0.890.73 22 4.503.54 27

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 16:39 IST

