Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 21.92% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Kaira Can Company rose 21.92% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.12% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 157.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 143.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

