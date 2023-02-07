Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 69.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.51% to Rs 4.48 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 69.56% to Rs 33.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.51% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.4810.0782.5986.5933.24127.0633.24127.0633.10108.74

