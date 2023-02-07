JUST IN
Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 69.56% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 55.51% to Rs 4.48 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Holdings declined 69.56% to Rs 33.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 108.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 55.51% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.4810.07 -56 OPM %82.5986.59 -PBDT33.24127.06 -74 PBT33.24127.06 -74 NP33.10108.74 -70

