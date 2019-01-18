Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.10 -60 OPM %50.0040.00 -PBDT0.020.04 -50 PBT0.020.04 -50 NP0.020.04 -50
