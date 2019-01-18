NIIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 32.54% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 971.70 croreNet profit of NIIT Technologies rose 32.54% to Rs 100.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 75.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 971.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 756.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales971.70756.50 28 OPM %18.6716.56 -PBDT181.00130.10 39 PBT149.6098.90 51 NP100.2075.60 33
