NIIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 32.54% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 28.45% to Rs 971.70 crore

Net profit of NIIT Technologies rose 32.54% to Rs 100.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 75.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 971.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 756.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales971.70756.50 28 OPM %18.6716.56 -PBDT181.00130.10 39 PBT149.6098.90 51 NP100.2075.60 33

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 17:40 IST

