Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shriram City Union Finance standalone net profit declines 24.06% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 58.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit declines 41.29% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 1482.17 croreNet profit of Shriram City Union Finance declined 23.76% to Rs 197.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 258.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 1482.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1561.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1482.171561.13 -5 OPM %58.3163.00 -PBDT286.75415.47 -31 PBT264.78393.30 -33 NP197.07258.48 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU