Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 1482.17 crore

Net profit of Shriram City Union Finance declined 23.76% to Rs 197.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 258.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 1482.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1561.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1482.171561.1358.3163.00286.75415.47264.78393.30197.07258.48

