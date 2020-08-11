JUST IN
Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit declines 23.76% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.06% to Rs 1482.17 crore

Net profit of Shriram City Union Finance declined 23.76% to Rs 197.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 258.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.06% to Rs 1482.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1561.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1482.171561.13 -5 OPM %58.3163.00 -PBDT286.75415.47 -31 PBT264.78393.30 -33 NP197.07258.48 -24

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 17:51 IST

