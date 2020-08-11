JUST IN
Shriram City Union Finance standalone net profit declines 24.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 1411.65 crore

Net profit of Shriram City Union Finance declined 24.06% to Rs 192.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 253.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 1411.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1486.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1411.651486.39 -5 OPM %57.4562.91 -PBDT276.51404.41 -32 PBT256.42384.11 -33 NP192.27253.18 -24

First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 17:36 IST

