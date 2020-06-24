PNC Infratech standalone net profit declines 45.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 1157.95 crore

Net profit of PNC Infratech declined 45.63% to Rs 76.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 1157.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1075.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.67% to Rs 460.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.51% to Rs 4877.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3096.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1157.951075.714877.933096.8713.5014.0515.6714.77140.62144.04738.40436.28108.26115.82612.02344.0476.08139.93460.30324.91

