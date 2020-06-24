PNC Infratech standalone net profit declines 45.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 1157.95 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech declined 45.63% to Rs 76.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 1157.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1075.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.67% to Rs 460.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 324.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 57.51% to Rs 4877.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3096.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1157.951075.71 8 4877.933096.87 58 OPM %13.5014.05 -15.6714.77 - PBDT140.62144.04 -2 738.40436.28 69 PBT108.26115.82 -7 612.02344.04 78 NP76.08139.93 -46 460.30324.91 42
