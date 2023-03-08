Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.98%

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1271.5, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.74% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 15.43% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Shriram Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1271.5, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 17666.15. The Sensex is at 60056.9, down 0.28%. Shriram Finance Ltd has slipped around 3.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18369.55, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1277.25, up 2.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

