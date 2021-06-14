Shriram Transport Finance Company raises Rs 1998.98 cr via QIP issue

-
Shriram Transport Finance Company has successfully raised Rs. 1,998.98 crore via a qualified institutions placement of equity shares.
The Company had launched its QIP on 07 June 2021 and received 6.3x oversubscription.
The QIP was priced at Rs. 1,430 per share, representing a discount of 0.23% to the regulatorily determined floor price was Rs.1,433.32.
