Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.15% to Rs 89.52 crore

Net profit of Ambit Finvest Pvt rose 27.27% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 78.15% to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.89.5250.2549.0247.549.477.086.825.265.043.96

