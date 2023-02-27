Ambit Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 78.15% to Rs 89.52 croreNet profit of Ambit Finvest Pvt rose 27.27% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 78.15% to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales89.5250.25 78 OPM %49.0247.54 -PBDT9.477.08 34 PBT6.825.26 30 NP5.043.96 27
