Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 84.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 2921.70 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy declined 84.04% to Rs 67.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 2921.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2577.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2921.702577.827.6124.24227.05635.8695.05576.2067.27421.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)