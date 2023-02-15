Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 84.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shyam Metalics soars on concluding acquisition of Mittal Corp
Shyam Metalics announces its 3rd acquisition for facilitating inorganic growth in steel space
Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 72.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes soar at Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd counter
Basic materials stocks rise
-
Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 2921.70 croreNet profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy declined 84.04% to Rs 67.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 421.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 2921.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2577.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2921.702577.82 13 OPM %7.6124.24 -PBDT227.05635.86 -64 PBT95.05576.20 -84 NP67.27421.49 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU