Volumes jump at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

Lupin Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 December 2021.

TTK Prestige Ltd witnessed volume of 8.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30818 shares. The stock dropped 0.91% to Rs.1,161.90. Volumes stood at 91069 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd registered volume of 91.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.37% to Rs.931.50. Volumes stood at 13.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd clocked volume of 130.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.89% to Rs.289.80. Volumes stood at 15.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97210 shares. The stock gained 4.95% to Rs.1,148.40. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 3.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83348 shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.2,133.10. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

