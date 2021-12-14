Volumes jump at TTK Prestige Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
TTK Prestige add Judge portfolio of products to its e-commerce website
TTK Prestige Ltd launches new e-commerce enabled website for its second brand "JUDGE" in India
TTK Prestige to commence normal operations at Khardi unit
TTK Prestige spurts as board to mull stock split on 27 Oct
Volumes spurt at TTK Prestige Ltd counter
-
TTK Prestige Ltd witnessed volume of 8.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30818 shares
Lupin Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 December 2021.
TTK Prestige Ltd witnessed volume of 8.49 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 27.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30818 shares. The stock dropped 0.91% to Rs.1,161.90. Volumes stood at 91069 shares in the last session.
Lupin Ltd registered volume of 91.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.37% to Rs.931.50. Volumes stood at 13.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd clocked volume of 130.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.41 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.89% to Rs.289.80. Volumes stood at 15.43 lakh shares in the last session.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97210 shares. The stock gained 4.95% to Rs.1,148.40. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 3.28 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83348 shares. The stock gained 7.59% to Rs.2,133.10. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU