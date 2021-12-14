Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Reliance Communications Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd and Ugro Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 December 2021.

Reliance Communications Ltd, Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd and Ugro Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 December 2021.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 9.98% to Rs 4.96 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 73147 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17983 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Communications Ltd lost 9.90% to Rs 3.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 237.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 159.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd crashed 7.36% to Rs 14.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54758 shares in the past one month.

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 6.87% to Rs 61. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45083 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71613 shares in the past one month.

Ugro Capital Ltd corrected 6.73% to Rs 191.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64603 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)