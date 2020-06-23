Siemens rises with heavy volumes

Siemens rose 1.34% to Rs 1097.75 on the BSE after the counter witnessed multiple block deals in early trade today, 23 June 2020.

On the BSE, the counter clocked a volume of 16.99 crore shares as against its average trading volume of 14.47 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock gained 2.68% to hit a high of Rs 1112.25 on BSE in early trade today. Over 99.99% of the total traded quantity is marked for delivery.

On the NSE, the counter clocked a volume of 2.70 lakh compared with its average trading volume of 5.86 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock added 2.84% to hit a high of Rs 1,114.70 on NSE in early trade today.

In the F&O segment, Siemens' 25 June 2020 futures were currently trading at 1,098.50, a premium of 1.4 points compared with the NSE spot price of 1,097.10.

On the options front, the Siemens' option chain for 25 June 2020 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 100,650 contracts at the 1200 strike price. Maximum put OI of 20,350 lakh contracts was seen at 1060 strike price.

Siemens focuses on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. It is also a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport and infrastructure solutions for Smart Cities.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 38.17% to Rs 175.70 crore on 21% decrease in net sales to Rs 2,756.90 crore in Q2 March 2020 over Q2 March 2019.

