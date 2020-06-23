SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 799.95, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 19.35% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 799.95, up 2.83% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.35. The Sensex is at 35234.73, up 0.93%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 6.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 23.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10662.55, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 804, up 3.39% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 12.57% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% drop in NIFTY and a 19.35% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 54.73 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

