Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Warren Tea reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.24 crore in the December 2019 quarter
First flush Darjeeling tea almost lost due to lockdown, say planters
Darjeeling tea industry suffers Rs 200cr loss due to lockdown, seeks govt help
Plucking of tea leaves start in tea estates in Assam
Tea production expected to improve from June onwards: Official
-
Sales decline 60.52% to Rs 14.45 croreNet loss of Warren Tea reported to Rs 4.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.52% to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.4536.60 -61 OPM %-13.1516.15 -PBDT-3.474.90 PL PBT-4.154.13 PL NP-4.803.67 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU