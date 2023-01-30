Singapore Market ends lower

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 15.92 points, or 0.47%, to 3,378.29 after trading between 3,365.31 and 3,408.19. Volume was 1.28 billion shares worth S$1.61 billion changed hands.
There were 234 gainers and 350 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Sembcorp Industries which rose 1.13% to S$3.58, while the bottom performing stock was DFI Retail Group, falling 3.64% to US$3.18.
The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank was down 0.4% to S$30.07, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 0.08% to S$12.99 and DBS declined 0.8% to S$35.68.
Among individual stocks, Parkway Life REIT climbed up after the trust's recorded a distribution per unit of SG$0.0732 in the second half of 2022, up 2.7% from SG$0.0713 in the year-ago period. CapitaLand Ascott Trust's shares rose 3%, as the trust posted a distribution per stapled security of S$0.0333 in the second half of 2022, up 47% from S$0.0227 in the year-ago period.
CDL Hospitality Trusts shares closed 1% higher, as its distribution per stapled security rose 17.3% in the second half of 2022 to S$0.0359, from S$0.0306 in the year-ago period.
