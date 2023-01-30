Singapore Market ends lower

The Singapore stock market finished volatile session in the red territory on Monday, 30 January 2023, as traders remain cautious ahead of batch of economic data and interest rate decision by the US Fed, Bank of England and European Central Bank later this week.

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 15.92 points, or 0.47%, to 3,378.29 after trading between 3,365.31 and 3,408.19. Volume was 1.28 billion shares worth S$1.61 billion changed hands.

There were 234 gainers and 350 decliners.

The top performing stock in Straits Times Index was Sembcorp Industries which rose 1.13% to S$3.58, while the bottom performing stock was DFI Retail Group, falling 3.64% to US$3.18.

The local banks were higher. United Overseas Bank was down 0.4% to S$30.07, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 0.08% to S$12.99 and DBS declined 0.8% to S$35.68.

Among individual stocks, Parkway Life REIT climbed up after the trust's recorded a distribution per unit of SG$0.0732 in the second half of 2022, up 2.7% from SG$0.0713 in the year-ago period. CapitaLand Ascott Trust's shares rose 3%, as the trust posted a distribution per stapled security of S$0.0333 in the second half of 2022, up 47% from S$0.0227 in the year-ago period.

CDL Hospitality Trusts shares closed 1% higher, as its distribution per stapled security rose 17.3% in the second half of 2022 to S$0.0359, from S$0.0306 in the year-ago period.

