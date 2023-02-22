Singapore Market extends losses

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index declined 6.82 points, or 0.21%, to 3,300.04 after trading between 3,291.04 and 3,309.50.
Volume was 1.74 billion shares worth S$1.28 billion changed hands. There were 246 gainers and 304 decliners.
The top performing stock in Straits Times Index constituents was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which rose 3.05% to S$1.35, while the bottom performing stock was Mapletree Logistics Trust, falling 1.77% to S$1.66.
Local banks were mixed. United Overseas Bank added 1.1% to S$30.99 and DBS Group Holdings fell 0.57% to S$34.66, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 1.07% at S$12.90.
