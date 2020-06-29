Singer India consolidated net profit declines 63.39% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 23.15% to Rs 101.59 crore

Net profit of Singer India declined 63.39% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 101.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales101.59132.19 -23 OPM %1.393.34 -PBDT2.124.30 -51 PBT1.294.02 -68 NP0.932.54 -63

Mon, June 29 2020. 19:58 IST

