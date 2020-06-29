Singer India consolidated net profit declines 63.39% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kannada playback singer Sushmitha commits suicide
John Prine hospitalised in 'critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms'
Padma Shri classical singer Shanti Hiranand passes away at 87
Country singer John Prine dies of COVID-19 complications
Singer Kalie Shorr tested positive for coronavirus
-
Sales decline 23.15% to Rs 101.59 croreNet profit of Singer India declined 63.39% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 101.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales101.59132.19 -23 OPM %1.393.34 -PBDT2.124.30 -51 PBT1.294.02 -68 NP0.932.54 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU