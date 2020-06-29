Singer India consolidated net profit declines 63.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.15% to Rs 101.59 crore

Net profit of Singer India declined 63.39% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 101.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.101.59132.191.393.342.124.301.294.020.932.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)