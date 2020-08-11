Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 172.64 croreNet profit of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 172.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales172.64150.03 15 OPM %4.294.06 -PBDT3.470.89 290 PBT1.72-0.65 LP NP1.72-0.65 LP
