Business Standard

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.07% to Rs 172.64 crore

Net profit of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.07% to Rs 172.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales172.64150.03 15 OPM %4.294.06 -PBDT3.470.89 290 PBT1.72-0.65 LP NP1.72-0.65 LP

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 14:47 IST

