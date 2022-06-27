Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 742.35 points or 2.64% at 28889.94 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 12.21%), NIIT Ltd (up 6.42%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 5.38%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5.37%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 5.26%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 5.23%), Nazara Technologies Ltd (up 5.17%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 5%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), and RPSG Ventures Ltd (up 4.35%).

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 649.29 or 1.23% at 53377.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 210.9 points or 1.34% at 15910.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 378.75 points or 1.54% at 24900.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 89.66 points or 1.17% at 7746.7.

On BSE,2362 shares were trading in green, 481 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

