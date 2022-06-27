Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 302.78 points or 1.98% at 15579.2 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 3%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.79%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.57%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.26%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.02%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.89%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.47%), and NMDC Ltd (up 1.02%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.75%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 649.29 or 1.23% at 53377.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 210.9 points or 1.34% at 15910.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 378.75 points or 1.54% at 24900.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 89.66 points or 1.17% at 7746.7.

On BSE,2362 shares were trading in green, 481 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

