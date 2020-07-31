Osiajee Texfab standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 100.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.862.1121.518.060.400.170.400.170.340.17

