Osiajee Texfab standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 1.86 croreNet profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 100.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.862.11 -12 OPM %21.518.06 -PBDT0.400.17 135 PBT0.400.17 135 NP0.340.17 100
