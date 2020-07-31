JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Madhur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Osiajee Texfab standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.85% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 100.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.85% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.862.11 -12 OPM %21.518.06 -PBDT0.400.17 135 PBT0.400.17 135 NP0.340.17 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 17:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU