JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SJ Corporation standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of SJ Corporation declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.563.64 -57 OPM %5.134.95 -PBDT0.080.18 -56 PBT0.080.17 -53 NP0.060.16 -63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU