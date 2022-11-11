SJ Corporation standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 1.56 crore

Net profit of SJ Corporation declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.563.645.134.950.080.180.080.170.060.16

