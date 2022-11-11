SJ Corporation standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 57.14% to Rs 1.56 croreNet profit of SJ Corporation declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 57.14% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.563.64 -57 OPM %5.134.95 -PBDT0.080.18 -56 PBT0.080.17 -53 NP0.060.16 -63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU