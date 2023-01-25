SJVN divests its entire stake in Bhutanese Joint Venture

SJVN has sold its entire stake of 50% in the Bhutanese Joint Venture Company i.e, Kholongchhu Hydro Energy (KHEL) as per the directions received from the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The entire stake of the Company was brought by the JV partner Druk Green Power Corporation, Bhutan for a consideration of Rs 354.71 crore.

