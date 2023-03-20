SJVN jumps on bagging 200 MV solar project from MSEDC

SJVN rallied 3.04% to Rs 31.89 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy, received letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDC) for 200 MW solar power project in Maharashtra.

Tentative cost of construction / development of this project is around Rs 1,000 crore. The project is expected to generate 455.52 MUs in the 1st year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10480.82 MU. Commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 5,13,560 tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute towards Government of India mission of 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030.

The project will be constructed in a period of 18 months which shall be reckoned from the date of signing of PPA with MSEDCL.

The company has aligned its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW capacity by 2040 with that of Government of India's target of achieving 50% energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. As a strategic & reliable partner, SJVN plans to play a vital role in clean energy transition of the nation and vision to provide round the clock power to all.

SJVN is an Indian public sector undertaking having business interests in hydro, thermal, solar, wind and in power transmission & power trading. It is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The power generation company's consolidated net profit rose 22.1% to Rs 287.42 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 235.46 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 551.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022 as against Rs 549.14 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

