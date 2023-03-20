Volumes jump at PVR Ltd counter

PVR Ltd saw volume of 24.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 153.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15910 shares

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 March 2023.

PVR Ltd saw volume of 24.47 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 153.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15910 shares. The stock dropped 1.33% to Rs.1,554.15. Volumes stood at 9834 shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd clocked volume of 2.23 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 23.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9548 shares. The stock lost 1.82% to Rs.636.00. Volumes stood at 5140 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd saw volume of 23430 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4144 shares. The stock dropped 1.21% to Rs.7,200.85. Volumes stood at 6542 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 24543 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5185 shares. The stock gained 6.05% to Rs.647.60. Volumes stood at 6151 shares in the last session.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd registered volume of 16454 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4653 shares. The stock rose 0.66% to Rs.4,464.40. Volumes stood at 7517 shares in the last session.

