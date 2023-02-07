JUST IN
India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 1790.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.86% to Rs 116.80 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 1790.08% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 116.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales116.8088.58 32 OPM %20.066.06 -PBDT29.428.96 228 PBT27.557.36 274 NP22.871.21 1790

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:14 IST

