India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 1790.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
LIC raises stake in IRCTC
Tourism companies in demand as budget offer to develop tourism package
IRCTC drops as OFS begins
India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 202.70% in the September 2022 quarter
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 219.62% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 31.86% to Rs 116.80 croreNet profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 1790.08% to Rs 22.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.86% to Rs 116.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales116.8088.58 32 OPM %20.066.06 -PBDT29.428.96 228 PBT27.557.36 274 NP22.871.21 1790
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU