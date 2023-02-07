OnMobile Global consolidated net profit declines 53.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.72% to Rs 130.89 crore

Net profit of OnMobile Global declined 53.44% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.72% to Rs 130.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 133.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.130.89133.181.919.999.7214.847.0512.394.068.72

