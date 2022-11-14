SMIFS Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 42.30% to Rs 15.10 croreNet loss of SMIFS Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.30% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.1026.17 -42 OPM %-8.61-1.38 -PBDT0.220.54 -59 PBT0.140.45 -69 NP-0.060.31 PL
