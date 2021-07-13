Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 50.81 points or 1.68% at 3068.67 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 5.92%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 5.45%),DLF Ltd (up 2.19%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.95%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.2%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.1%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.08%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.2%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.16%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 224.95 or 0.43% at 52597.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 70.65 points or 0.45% at 15763.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 136.98 points or 0.53% at 26205.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.97 points or 0.32% at 8047.04.

On BSE,1892 shares were trading in green, 758 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)