Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 264.61 points or 1.02% at 26134.62 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 8.38%), Hikal Ltd (up 6.45%),Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (up 4.75%),Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 4.54%),Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd (up 2.96%), Albert David Ltd (up 2.91%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.39%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 2.1%), and Sanofi India Ltd (up 1.85%).

On the other hand, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.04%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 1.6%), and Wockhardt Ltd (down 1.59%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 13.86 or 0.02% at 55568.72.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.6 points or 0.05% at 16555.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.66 points or 0.39% at 26307.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.61 points or 0.43% at 8109.67.

On BSE,1341 shares were trading in green, 1270 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

