Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 2.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 2.62% to Rs 24.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 176.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.176.74142.0033.4836.6854.7649.8232.7132.9924.3123.69

