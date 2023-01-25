JUST IN
Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 2.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.46% to Rs 176.74 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 2.62% to Rs 24.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 176.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 142.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales176.74142.00 24 OPM %33.4836.68 -PBDT54.7649.82 10 PBT32.7132.99 -1 NP24.3123.69 3

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:38 IST

